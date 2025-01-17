Rain Halts Joburg Super Kings vs Pretoria Capitals Clash

The highly anticipated match between Joburg Super Kings and Pretoria Capitals was halted due to severe weather conditions, resulting in both teams sharing the spoils with two points each.

The Super Kings now sit atop the league standings with 10 points, while the Capitals hold joint second place with MI Cape Town, each with nine points.

A standout performance by the Super Kings' spin trio, led by Donnovan Ferreira, Moeen Ali, and Imran Tahir, limited the Capitals to 138/8 prior to the downpour that ultimately canceled the match.

