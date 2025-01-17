Osaka's Sudden Exit: Injury Halts Former Champ's Australian Open Journey
Naomi Osaka, a four-time Grand Slam champion, had to retire from her third-round match at the Australian Open due to an abdominal injury. This tournament marked Osaka's return to the upper echelons of major tennis events after taking a break for mental health and maternity reasons.
Naomi Osaka, the two-time Australian Open champion, faced an unexpected halt in her third-round match against Belinda Bencic on Friday due to an abdominal injury. The match marked Osaka's deepest foray in a major tournament since 2022, after a hiatus stemming from mental health and maternity leave.
Osaka's journey this season began promisingly with a final appearance in Auckland, only to be curtailed by the same injury. During Friday's match, the former World No. 1 sought medical attention while leading, but eventually, the injury forced her to retire, allowing Bencic to progress.
Bencic, who herself returned to competitive tennis post-motherhood, expressed hope for Osaka's swift recovery. As she prepares to face either Coco Gauff or Leylah Fernandez in her next round, Bencic remains focused on her own recovery and performance.
