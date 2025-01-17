Osaka's Sudden Exit: Injury Halts Former Champ's Australian Open Journey

Naomi Osaka, the two-time Australian Open champion, faced an unexpected halt in her third-round match against Belinda Bencic on Friday due to an abdominal injury. The match marked Osaka's deepest foray in a major tournament since 2022, after a hiatus stemming from mental health and maternity leave.

Osaka's journey this season began promisingly with a final appearance in Auckland, only to be curtailed by the same injury. During Friday's match, the former World No. 1 sought medical attention while leading, but eventually, the injury forced her to retire, allowing Bencic to progress.

Bencic, who herself returned to competitive tennis post-motherhood, expressed hope for Osaka's swift recovery. As she prepares to face either Coco Gauff or Leylah Fernandez in her next round, Bencic remains focused on her own recovery and performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)