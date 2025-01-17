Erling Haaland's Decade-Long Commitment to Manchester City

In a landmark announcement, Manchester City confirmed that Erling Haaland has signed a 10-year contract extension, securing his future at the club until 2034.

The 24-year-old Norwegian striker, who joined City in 2022, has quickly established himself as one of the league's top scorers, winning the Golden Boot for two consecutive seasons.

Haaland has been a crucial part of City's successes, including their treble-winning season under manager Pep Guardiola. Expressing his excitement, Haaland emphasized his motivation to improve and achieve more with the club in the coming years.

(With inputs from agencies.)