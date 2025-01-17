Left Menu

Erling Haaland's Decade-Long Commitment to Manchester City

Erling Haaland has signed a new contract with Manchester City, extending his stay until 2034. The prolific striker has already achieved remarkable success with the club, including winning the Premier League, FA Cup, and Champions League. Haaland expressed enthusiasm about his future at the club.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 14:30 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 14:30 IST
In a landmark announcement, Manchester City confirmed that Erling Haaland has signed a 10-year contract extension, securing his future at the club until 2034.

The 24-year-old Norwegian striker, who joined City in 2022, has quickly established himself as one of the league's top scorers, winning the Golden Boot for two consecutive seasons.

Haaland has been a crucial part of City's successes, including their treble-winning season under manager Pep Guardiola. Expressing his excitement, Haaland emphasized his motivation to improve and achieve more with the club in the coming years.

