Erling Haaland's Decade-Long Commitment to Manchester City
Erling Haaland has signed a new contract with Manchester City, extending his stay until 2034. The prolific striker has already achieved remarkable success with the club, including winning the Premier League, FA Cup, and Champions League. Haaland expressed enthusiasm about his future at the club.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 14:30 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 14:30 IST
In a landmark announcement, Manchester City confirmed that Erling Haaland has signed a 10-year contract extension, securing his future at the club until 2034.
The 24-year-old Norwegian striker, who joined City in 2022, has quickly established himself as one of the league's top scorers, winning the Golden Boot for two consecutive seasons.
Haaland has been a crucial part of City's successes, including their treble-winning season under manager Pep Guardiola. Expressing his excitement, Haaland emphasized his motivation to improve and achieve more with the club in the coming years.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Armando Colaco: Bridging Generations in Indian Football Coaching
CJI Sanjiv Khanna recuses himself from hearing pleas related to finalisation of constitutions of IOA, All India Football Federation.
Indonesian Football Shake-Up: New Coach for World Cup Ambitions
Tragedy in Ecuador: Death of Uruguayan Footballer Mathias Acuna
Argentine Footballer Rodrigo Garro Charged in Fatal Accident