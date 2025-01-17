Rohit Sharma: The White-Ball Wizard Prepares for England Series
Rohit Sharma is gearing up for the upcoming ODI series against England and the Champions Trophy, focusing on honing his white-ball skills. Despite a lackluster performance in Australia, he is training with Mumbai's Ranji squad. Speculations about his future arise as he cedes captaincy duties during uncertain times.
India's cricket captain, Rohit Sharma, is sharpening his prowess for two major upcoming tournaments – the ODI series against England and the Champions Trophy.
In an Instagram video, the 37-year-old sportsman displayed a series of his hallmark shots during practice, including flicks and drives.
After a disappointing Australian tour, where he scored a meager 31 runs in three Tests, Sharma is preparing with Mumbai's Ranji team.
His participation in the upcoming match against Jammu and Kashmir on January 23 remains uncertain.
The Champions Trophy journey kick-starts on February 20 against Bangladesh in Dubai, following the ODI series launch on February 6.
The last few weeks have been challenging for Sharma.
His withdrawal from the Sydney Test led Jasprit Bumrah to steer leadership, provoking debates on Sharma's upcoming role.
However, addressing rumors, Sharma affirmed his commitment in a series interview declaring, 'I'm not going anywhere.'
