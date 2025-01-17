Left Menu

Novak Djokovic Speaks Out: Tennis Needs a Lighter Touch

Novak Djokovic praised Danielle Collins' playful reaction to critical fans at the Australian Open and suggested that tennis could embrace more entertainment during breaks to engage younger audiences. He acknowledged tennis' proud traditions but called for modernization to keep pace with societal changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 19:11 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 19:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Novak Djokovic has expressed his support for Danielle Collins following her witty response to critical fans at the Australian Open, suggesting the sport could afford a lighter approach.

Collins reacted to booing spectators with playful gestures, which Djokovic praised. His own experience with an unfriendly crowd intensified his empathy for Collins, applauding her on-court and off-court demeanor.

Addressing tennis' traditionalism, Djokovic suggested revamping its image by incorporating entertainment during breaks, similar to other sports. He stressed the importance of adapting to modern audiences without compromising the sport's esteemed history.

