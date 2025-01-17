Triumphant Heroes: India Celebrates Achievements in Sports
Indian sports showcased remarkable achievements, highlighted by Paralympian Praveen Kumar receiving the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award. Gukesh Dommaraju emerged as the youngest World Chess Champion, while Manu Bhaker and Harmanpreet Singh marked significant milestones in shooting and hockey. These honors motivate continued excellence in representing the nation.
In a grand ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan, Paralympian Praveen Kumar was honored with the prestigious Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award. Kumar described receiving the accolade as deeply motivating, fueling his determination to perform even better for India on the international stage.
Highlighting the achievements of other honorees, Gukesh Dommaraju's stellar performance in the FIDE World Championship captivated India's sports enthusiasts. By securing a nail-biting victory against China's Ding Liren, he became the youngest world chess champion at just 18, joining the ranks of Viswanathan Anand as India's second chess champion.
Remarkable accomplishments were also seen in other sports. Praveen Kumar clinched gold in the Men's High Jump T64 at the 2024 Paralympics, and Harmanpreet Singh spearheaded India to a hockey bronze at the Paris Olympics. Manu Bhaker broke new ground with Olympic medals in shooting, enhancing India's sporting legacy on the global stage.
