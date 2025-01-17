Bhaichung Bhutia Envisions a Bright 2025 for Indian Football
Former Indian footballer Bhaichung Bhutia expressed optimism for Indian football in 2025, emphasizing the need for a consistent striker to replace the retired Sunil Chhetri. Bhutia calls for robust training and preparations for the Asia Cup qualifiers as India aims for three successive Asian Cup qualifications.
In an optimistic outlook for the future of Indian football, former national captain Bhaichung Bhutia has expressed hope for a successful 2025 campaign. Speaking to ANI in Siliguri, Bhutia highlighted the upcoming Asia Cup qualifiers as crucial opportunities for the team to prove their mettle.
The legendary forward emphasized the urgent need to replace the 40-year-old icon, Sunil Chhetri, with a reliable striker. Bhutia pointed to promising talents like Liston Colaco and Manvir Singh from Mohun Bagan Super Giant as potential candidates but acknowledged the team's struggle for consistent goal-scorers.
As India gears up for the Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers, where they will face Hong Kong, Singapore, and Bangladesh, Bhutia stressed the importance of improved training strategies under new coach Manolo Marquez. India's past encounters with these teams and their current FIFA ranking of 126 highlight the challenge ahead.
