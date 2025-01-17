Satwiksairaj and Chirag Shine as Sindhu Faces Setback at India Open
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty advanced to the semifinals of the India Open Super 750, defeating Korea's Jin Yong and Kang Min Hyuk. Meanwhile, PV Sindhu lost in the quarterfinals to Gregoria Mariska Tunjung. Despite setbacks, India's players demonstrated resilience and skill in significant matches.
In a thrilling day of matches at the India Open Super 750, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty delivered a commanding performance, advancing to the semifinals by defeating Korea's Jin Yong and Kang Min Hyuk. The Indian duo, known for their attacking style, took just 41 minutes to win 21-10, 21-17.
While the men's doubles team celebrated their victory, PV Sindhu experienced a setback. The two-time Olympic medallist lost a hard-fought women's singles quarterfinal against Indonesia's Gregoria Mariska Tunjung, ending with a scoreline of 9-21, 21-19, 17-21 after 62 grueling minutes on the court.
Despite Sindhu's loss, the spirit of the Indian camp remained high with Rankireddy and Shetty's progress. Ready to face Malaysia's Sze Fei Goh and Nur Izzuddin next, the pair's confidence is on a high following their robust win and previous semifinal appearances. The tournament showcases fierce competition and resilience among top badminton talents.
