Indian Men's Team Dominates: Advances to Kho Kho World Cup Semifinals

In an impressive show of strategy and skill, the Indian men's kho kho team powered their way into the semifinals of the Kho Kho World Cup, overpowering Sri Lanka with a commanding score of 100-40. The match took place on Friday and saw standout performances from the trio of Ramji Kashyap, Pratik Waikar, and Aditya Ganpule.

In a crucial turn 1, the Indian contingent established their dominance early by racking up 58 points while ensuring the Sri Lankan team scored none via Dream Runs. This set the tone for the rest of the game.

Despite Sri Lanka's valiant efforts in turn 2, the Indian team maintained their lead. By turn 3, India adopted a more aggressive approach with Siva Reddy and V Subramani joining Waikar in delivering decisive moves, sealing their spot in the semifinals.

(With inputs from agencies.)