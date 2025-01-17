Left Menu

Indian Men's Team Dominates: Advances to Kho Kho World Cup Semifinals

The Indian men's kho kho team surged into the semifinals of the Kho Kho World Cup with a commanding 100-40 victory over Sri Lanka. Key players, Ramji Kashyap, Pratik Waikar, and Aditya Ganpule, laid a solid foundation in turn 1. Their defensive and offensive strategies successfully carried them to this victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 22:27 IST
In an impressive show of strategy and skill, the Indian men's kho kho team powered their way into the semifinals of the Kho Kho World Cup, overpowering Sri Lanka with a commanding score of 100-40. The match took place on Friday and saw standout performances from the trio of Ramji Kashyap, Pratik Waikar, and Aditya Ganpule.

In a crucial turn 1, the Indian contingent established their dominance early by racking up 58 points while ensuring the Sri Lankan team scored none via Dream Runs. This set the tone for the rest of the game.

Despite Sri Lanka's valiant efforts in turn 2, the Indian team maintained their lead. By turn 3, India adopted a more aggressive approach with Siva Reddy and V Subramani joining Waikar in delivering decisive moves, sealing their spot in the semifinals.

