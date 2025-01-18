Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Joins PSG in a Landmark Transfer
Georgian forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has moved to Paris St Germain from Napoli, signing a deal until 2029. The transfer fee, reported by media, is around 70 million euros plus add-ons. Kvaratskhelia excelled at Napoli, winning Serie A's top player honor and contributing significantly to their 2022 success.
Paris St Germain has added Georgian forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to their roster, securing his talents from Serie A's Napoli until 2029. This high-profile transfer was confirmed by PSG on Friday.
While the clubs have not disclosed the finer financial points, media reports indicate a significant transfer fee of 70 million euros, plus additional add-ons, was involved in the deal for the 23-year-old prodigy.
Kvaratskhelia's stellar performance at Napoli, notably leading them to a Scudetto victory, underscores the allure of his acquisition for PSG as they strengthen their attacking lineup.
