Left Menu

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Joins PSG in a Landmark Transfer

Georgian forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has moved to Paris St Germain from Napoli, signing a deal until 2029. The transfer fee, reported by media, is around 70 million euros plus add-ons. Kvaratskhelia excelled at Napoli, winning Serie A's top player honor and contributing significantly to their 2022 success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2025 02:48 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 02:48 IST
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Joins PSG in a Landmark Transfer
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Paris St Germain has added Georgian forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to their roster, securing his talents from Serie A's Napoli until 2029. This high-profile transfer was confirmed by PSG on Friday.

While the clubs have not disclosed the finer financial points, media reports indicate a significant transfer fee of 70 million euros, plus additional add-ons, was involved in the deal for the 23-year-old prodigy.

Kvaratskhelia's stellar performance at Napoli, notably leading them to a Scudetto victory, underscores the allure of his acquisition for PSG as they strengthen their attacking lineup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

 Taiwan
2
SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

 Global
3
Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

 Australia
4
Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025