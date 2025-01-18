Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Joins PSG in a Landmark Transfer

Paris St Germain has added Georgian forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to their roster, securing his talents from Serie A's Napoli until 2029. This high-profile transfer was confirmed by PSG on Friday.

While the clubs have not disclosed the finer financial points, media reports indicate a significant transfer fee of 70 million euros, plus additional add-ons, was involved in the deal for the 23-year-old prodigy.

Kvaratskhelia's stellar performance at Napoli, notably leading them to a Scudetto victory, underscores the allure of his acquisition for PSG as they strengthen their attacking lineup.

(With inputs from agencies.)