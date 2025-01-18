Kvaratskhelia Joins PSG in Landmark Move from Napoli
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has signed a contract with Paris Saint-Germain until 2029, after leaving Napoli. The 23-year-old Georgian forward, known for his agility and skill, completed the transfer for a reported €70 million. His addition comes after PSG lost Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid.
- Country:
- France
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has finalized his highly anticipated transfer to Paris Saint-Germain, signing a contract that will keep him with the French club until 2029. The 23-year-old Georgia international makes the move from Napoli, where he made a significant impact in Serie A.
PSG announced the deal Friday, shortly after Kvaratskhelia successfully completed his medical examination in Paris. The club has reportedly paid a transfer fee of €70 million ($72 million) for the prolific forward, although no bonuses were confirmed.
This strategic acquisition follows PSG's loss of star player Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid, positioning Kvaratskhelia as a key player in the team’s offensive lineup. Renowned for his scoring ability and impressive dribbling skills, Kvaratskhelia joins as a promising talent with aspirations of achieving further success with the French champions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Khvicha
- Kvaratskhelia
- PSG
- Napoli
- transfer
- Serie A
- football
- Paris Saint-Germain
- Georgia
- forward
ALSO READ
Armando Colaco: Bridging Generations in Indian Football Coaching
Sports Highlights: Major Transfers, Victories, and Aspirations
Police Shake-Up in Beed: Transfers Follow Sarpanch's Murder
E-commerce Giants Amazon and Flipkart Face Legal Showdown: Petitions Transferred
CJI Sanjiv Khanna recuses himself from hearing pleas related to finalisation of constitutions of IOA, All India Football Federation.