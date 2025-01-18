Left Menu

Kvaratskhelia Joins PSG in Landmark Move from Napoli

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 18-01-2025 09:48 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 09:32 IST
Kvaratskhelia
  • Country:
  • France

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has finalized his highly anticipated transfer to Paris Saint-Germain, signing a contract that will keep him with the French club until 2029. The 23-year-old Georgia international makes the move from Napoli, where he made a significant impact in Serie A.

PSG announced the deal Friday, shortly after Kvaratskhelia successfully completed his medical examination in Paris. The club has reportedly paid a transfer fee of €70 million ($72 million) for the prolific forward, although no bonuses were confirmed.

This strategic acquisition follows PSG's loss of star player Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid, positioning Kvaratskhelia as a key player in the team’s offensive lineup. Renowned for his scoring ability and impressive dribbling skills, Kvaratskhelia joins as a promising talent with aspirations of achieving further success with the French champions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

