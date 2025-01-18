Left Menu

India's Cricket Showdown: Squad Announcements for ODIs and Champions Trophy

BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar and team captain Rohit Sharma are set to reveal India's squad for the ICC Champions Trophy and an ODI series against England in a Mumbai press conference. The forthcoming Champions Trophy unfolds in Pakistan and UAE, where India's campaign kicks off against Bangladesh.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief selector Ajit Agarkar and team captain Rohit Sharma are set to hold a press conference in Mumbai this Saturday. The duo will announce the Indian squad for both the ICC Champions Trophy and the three-match ODI series against England.

The BCCI issued a media statement confirming the press conference, which is scheduled for 12:30 PM IST. The Men's Selection Committee will finalize the squad for the ODIs against England and the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025 during this meeting.

The ICC Champions Trophy, starting from February 19 and concluding on March 9, presents a new challenge for India. Hosted by Pakistan and UAE, the tournament features an intense clash between rivals India and Pakistan on February 23 in Dubai. Before the Champions Trophy, India will engage in a series against England, including a five-match T20I series beginning January 22 in Kolkata.

