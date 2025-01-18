Left Menu

Polish Tennis Fans Unite for Australian Open Experience

Four Polish university friends from different continents realized their dream of attending the Australian Open. They represent a growing group of female tennis enthusiasts, particularly from Eastern Europe, traveling to support players. The vibrant fan group is noticeable and appreciated by players like Iga Swiatek.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2025 10:58 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 10:58 IST
Polish Tennis Fans Unite for Australian Open Experience
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A group of Polish university friends, scattered across four continents, have finally fulfilled their long-held dream of attending the Australian Open together.

Karolina Minczuk and her compatriots are part of a burgeoning community of tennis lovers, predominantly Eastern European women, who are organizing group trips to major tournaments reminiscent of soccer and cricket fan gatherings. 'We decided to make the Australian Open 2025 a 'Girls Edition',' said Minczuk, who resides in Cambridge.

Sporting the unmistakable red and white of Poland, their fervent support is conspicuous, a sentiment echoed by world number two Iga Swiatek, who expressed appreciation for the enthusiastic backing from Polish fans around the globe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

 Taiwan
2
SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

 Global
3
Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

 Australia
4
Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025