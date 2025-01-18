Polish Tennis Fans Unite for Australian Open Experience

A group of Polish university friends, scattered across four continents, have finally fulfilled their long-held dream of attending the Australian Open together.

Karolina Minczuk and her compatriots are part of a burgeoning community of tennis lovers, predominantly Eastern European women, who are organizing group trips to major tournaments reminiscent of soccer and cricket fan gatherings. 'We decided to make the Australian Open 2025 a 'Girls Edition',' said Minczuk, who resides in Cambridge.

Sporting the unmistakable red and white of Poland, their fervent support is conspicuous, a sentiment echoed by world number two Iga Swiatek, who expressed appreciation for the enthusiastic backing from Polish fans around the globe.

(With inputs from agencies.)