KL Rahul's Recovery Sidelines Him from Ranji Clash

KL Rahul looks set to miss Karnataka's upcoming Ranji Trophy encounter against Punjab as he continues to recover from an elbow injury. The start of the match is scheduled for Thursday, and sources have confirmed Rahul's absence to be precautionary.

The BCCI's medical team is closely monitoring his condition. However, there remains a chance for Rahul to participate in the last league match against Haryana, set to commence on January 30.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka State Cricket Association is on the verge of announcing its squad for the Punjab fixture, with Prasidh Krishna and Devdutt Padikkal available for selection while fulfilling commitments in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

