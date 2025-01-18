Left Menu

KL Rahul's Recovery Sidelines Him from Ranji Clash

KL Rahul is likely to miss Karnataka's Ranji Trophy match against Punjab due to an elbow injury, remaining under BCCI medical staff's observation. Despite his absence, Prasidh Krishna and Devdutt Padikkal will play. Mandated by BCCI, top players must partake in domestic tournaments without exemptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-01-2025 11:34 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 11:34 IST
KL Rahul looks set to miss Karnataka's upcoming Ranji Trophy encounter against Punjab as he continues to recover from an elbow injury. The start of the match is scheduled for Thursday, and sources have confirmed Rahul's absence to be precautionary.

The BCCI's medical team is closely monitoring his condition. However, there remains a chance for Rahul to participate in the last league match against Haryana, set to commence on January 30.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka State Cricket Association is on the verge of announcing its squad for the Punjab fixture, with Prasidh Krishna and Devdutt Padikkal available for selection while fulfilling commitments in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

