Eva Lys: From 'Lucky Loser' to Grand Slam Contender

Eva Lys, originally set to exit after the qualifying round at the Australian Open, now prepares to face second seed Iga Swiatek in the fourth round. The German player reflects on her unexpected entry after Anna Kalinskaya's withdrawal, marking a life-changing moment in her tennis career.

Updated: 18-01-2025 13:11 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 13:11 IST
In a remarkable turn of events at the Australian Open, Eva Lys, initially slated for departure following the qualifying stage, finds herself preparing to challenge second seed Iga Swiatek in the fourth round. Lys's entry was made possible by Anna Kalinskaya's last-minute withdrawal.

The German player described her advancement as a once-dreamt-of opportunity, expressing gratitude and disbelief at her current position in the Grand Slam. Lys shared her reflections with reporters, acknowledging the surreal nature of her unexpected progression.

Originally from Kyiv, the 23-year-old lost to Swiatek in their previous match-up but remains optimistic about facing her on tennis's biggest stage. Lys's life has transformed rapidly in just a few days, prompting her to reschedule her departure from Australia.

