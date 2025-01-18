Left Menu

Thrilling Wins and Rain Interruptions Mark ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup Kickoff

On the rain-impacted first day of the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup, Bangladesh, South Africa, and Australia achieved significant victories. While several matches were halted due to weather, highlights include South Africa's win over New Zealand and Australia's comprehensive triumph against Scotland.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kualalumpur | Updated: 18-01-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 18:12 IST
The opening day of the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup saw dramatic victories for Bangladesh, South Africa, and Australia amidst rain interruptions. Despite challenging conditions, these teams showcased strong performances, marking a spirited start to the tournament.

Bangladesh overcame debutant Nepal in a tight match, leveraging disciplined bowling to restrict Nepal to 52 runs, with Jannatul Maoua playing a key role. Despite an early batting collapse, Bangladesh reached their target, supported by vital contributions from Sadia Islam and Sumaiya Akter.

South Africa claimed a tense victory over New Zealand in a match shortened to 11 overs. Key performances from Simone Lourens and Jemma Botha set the foundation, while Kayla Reyneke's crucial wickets secured the win. Australia also impressed, defeating Scotland with exceptional bowling from Caoimhe Bray and Eleanor Larosa, sealing victory in under seven overs.

