Coco Gauff Charges into Australian Open Quarter-Finals
Coco Gauff defeated Belinda Bencic in a thrilling comeback at the Australian Open, winning 5-7, 6-2, 6-1. Gauff rallied from a set down to secure her place in the quarter-finals, continuing her unbeaten streak. She now faces Paula Badosa in the next round.
Coco Gauff showcased resilience and skill as she battled back from a set down to defeat Belinda Bencic 5-7, 6-2, 6-1, advancing to the quarter-finals of the Australian Open on Sunday.
Despite losing the first set under the blazing sun at Rod Laver Arena, the 20-year-old American, ranked third, adapted her style to more aggressive shot-making in the second set, leveling the match. Gauff then dominated the final set to secure the victory, demonstrating the form that has extended her season-opening winning streak to nine matches.
Gauff expressed satisfaction with her performance but acknowledged areas for improvement, including minimizing double faults and unforced errors. As she prepares to face Spain's Paula Badosa in the next round, Gauff reflects on her off-season training and her father's advice to strengthen her mental fortitude.
