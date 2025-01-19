Left Menu

Ernie Els Triumphs at Mitsubishi Electric Championship

Ernie Els claimed his seventh PGA Tour Champions title with a remarkable 6-under 66, defeating Bernard Langer and others by two strokes. Langer aimed for his 19th consecutive tour win but missed out despite strong competition. Els' strategic birdies secured his victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hawaii | Updated: 19-01-2025 11:15 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 11:15 IST
Ernie Els Triumphs at Mitsubishi Electric Championship
Ernie Els
  • Country:
  • United States

In a stunning display of skill and strategy, Ernie Els clinched his seventh PGA Tour Champions title at the season-opening Mitsubishi Electric Championship. The South African golfer delivered a final round score of 6-under 66, overcoming fierce rivals Bernard Langer, Miguel Angel Jimenez, and Alex Cejka by a two-stroke margin.

Bernard Langer, a seasoned 67-year-old and holder of numerous records, missed his chance for a 19th consecutive season victory on the over-50 tour. Langer secured the Charles Schwab Cup Championship only last year, marking his 47th senior title in a distinguished career.

Els and Langer managed to break from a crowded leaderboard with decisive birdies on the 14th hole. Critical putts and strategic play saw Els prevail at 18-under 198. As Els finished the final hole with a 10-foot putt, he sealed his triumph over a field of seasoned competitors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

 Global
2
Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

 Australia
3
Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene Case

Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene...

 Global
4
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Data Collection: Armenia’s First Digital Pre-Census Sampling Frame

Clean Energy Manufacturing: Eastern Europe’s Path to Net-Zero Leadership

Uzbekistan's Childcare Reform Spurs 12% Rise in Women's Workforce Participation

Empowering Refugee Women: Education and Policy for Inclusive Growth in Ethiopia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025