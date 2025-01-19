Ernie Els Triumphs at Mitsubishi Electric Championship

In a stunning display of skill and strategy, Ernie Els clinched his seventh PGA Tour Champions title at the season-opening Mitsubishi Electric Championship. The South African golfer delivered a final round score of 6-under 66, overcoming fierce rivals Bernard Langer, Miguel Angel Jimenez, and Alex Cejka by a two-stroke margin.

Bernard Langer, a seasoned 67-year-old and holder of numerous records, missed his chance for a 19th consecutive season victory on the over-50 tour. Langer secured the Charles Schwab Cup Championship only last year, marking his 47th senior title in a distinguished career.

Els and Langer managed to break from a crowded leaderboard with decisive birdies on the 14th hole. Critical putts and strategic play saw Els prevail at 18-under 198. As Els finished the final hole with a 10-foot putt, he sealed his triumph over a field of seasoned competitors.

