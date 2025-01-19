Left Menu

Alcaraz Advances to Australian Open Quarter-Finals Amid Draper's Heartbreaking Exit

Carlos Alcaraz progressed to the Australian Open quarter-finals as Jack Draper retired due to injury. Draper's issues began after a long medical time-out. Alcaraz will face either Djokovic or Lehecka next as he seeks his first Melbourne semi-final. Draper had earlier displayed promise with notable performances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-01-2025 12:48 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 12:48 IST
Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz successfully reached his second Australian Open quarter-final on Sunday after his opponent, Jack Draper, was forced to retire due to injury. During their match at the Rod Laver Arena, the British player faced mounting challenges from the third-seeded Spaniard before leaving the court for an extended medical time-out.

Alcaraz expressed regret about advancing this way, stating, "This is not the way that I want to get through to the next round. I'm just happy to play another quarter-final here in Australia," and added his hopes for Draper's speedy recovery. Draper had struggled similarly against Alcaraz earlier this year at Indian Wells.

The Spaniard is now set to compete against the winner of the evening match between Novak Djokovic and Jiri Lehecka, as he aims for his first semi-final appearance at Melbourne Park. Despite his injury, Draper had shown competitive spirit earlier in the tournament, having previously defeated Alcaraz on grass and pushed him hard in their earlier encounters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

