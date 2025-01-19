Left Menu

Spin Kings Dominate: Sajid Khan and Jomel Warrican Shine in Test Thriller

Off-spinner Sajid Khan put Pakistan on the verge of victory against West Indies in the first test, thanks to his exceptional performance with the ball. Khan's impressive bowling, alongside Noman Ali, left the visitors struggling at 54-5. Jomel Warrican also shone with a career-best 7-32 in Pakistan's second innings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Multan | Updated: 19-01-2025 13:52 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 13:52 IST
Spin Kings Dominate: Sajid Khan and Jomel Warrican Shine in Test Thriller
Sajid Khan
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In Karachi, off-spin sensation Sajid Khan's prowess with the ball has propelled Pakistan to the bring of victory in the opening Test against the West Indies. His impressive spell had the visitors reeling at 54-5 by lunch on the third day, making a comeback seem increasingly improbable.

Khan, mirroring his first innings performance, dismantled the top order and kept the pressure on the tourists, while his spin partner, Noman Ali, also contributed significantly by dismissing Justin Greaves just before the lunch break. Meanwhile, Alick Athanaze remains West Indies' lone hope, unbeaten on 12.

Complementing Khan's heroics, Jomel Warrican of the West Indies recorded a standout 7-32, instrumental in dismantling Pakistan's second innings for 157 runs. His relentless attacks left Pakistan with a 250-run lead, setting the stage for a thrilling conclusion to the Test match.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

 Global
2
Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

 Australia
3
Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene Case

Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene...

 Global
4
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unequal Roots: Exploring Inequality and Reform in Sub-Saharan Africa

Turkiye’s Circular Economy Shift: A Path to Sustainable Growth and EU Alignment

Revolutionizing Data Collection: Armenia’s First Digital Pre-Census Sampling Frame

Clean Energy Manufacturing: Eastern Europe’s Path to Net-Zero Leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025