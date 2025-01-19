Spin Kings Dominate: Sajid Khan and Jomel Warrican Shine in Test Thriller

In Karachi, off-spin sensation Sajid Khan's prowess with the ball has propelled Pakistan to the bring of victory in the opening Test against the West Indies. His impressive spell had the visitors reeling at 54-5 by lunch on the third day, making a comeback seem increasingly improbable.

Khan, mirroring his first innings performance, dismantled the top order and kept the pressure on the tourists, while his spin partner, Noman Ali, also contributed significantly by dismissing Justin Greaves just before the lunch break. Meanwhile, Alick Athanaze remains West Indies' lone hope, unbeaten on 12.

Complementing Khan's heroics, Jomel Warrican of the West Indies recorded a standout 7-32, instrumental in dismantling Pakistan's second innings for 157 runs. His relentless attacks left Pakistan with a 250-run lead, setting the stage for a thrilling conclusion to the Test match.

(With inputs from agencies.)