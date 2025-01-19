Paula Badosa's Quest for Redemption at the Australian Open

Paula Badosa, once ranked world number two, achieved a career milestone by advancing to the quarter-finals of the Australian Open for the first time. The Spaniard is eyeing redemption against Coco Gauff, following a series of injuries and a lapse out of the top 50 earlier in her career.

Badosa demonstrated significant resilience by coming back from a 5-2 deficit in the second set, ultimately defeating Serbian Olga Danilovic 6-1, 7-6(2) on Margaret Court Arena. The determined athlete highlighted her aggressive gameplay and impressive serving as key factors in her victory.

Despite the pressures of elite competition, Badosa embraces her nerves, considering them integral to her performance. Her Greek boyfriend, Stefanos Tsitsipas, though eliminated early, remains a source of inspiration and guidance for her tennis endeavors.

