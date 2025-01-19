Alex Zverev Tops Ugo Humbert in Thrilling Match to Reach Australian Open Quarter-Finals

World number two tennis player Alex Zverev overcame initial struggles against Ugo Humbert, securing a hard-fought victory to advance to the quarter-finals of the Australian Open on Sunday. Despite being challenged in the second set by the Frenchman, Zverev's powerful serve and baseline play allowed him to triumph with a 6-1, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 win.

Zverev, who defeated Humbert in the Paris Masters final last year, praised the 14th seed's progress. 'He's an incredibly tough player,' said Zverev. 'In the last few months, he has taken many steps forward and has a big chance of becoming a top 10 player soon.'

The German star expressed confidence moving forward, having recovered from a bicep injury that had affected his preparations. 'A week ago I was unsure of my level,' Zverev admitted. 'But I definitely want to play three more matches here, so we'll see how that goes.'

