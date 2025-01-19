Eritrea and Kenya Dominate Tata Mumbai Marathon

Eritrea's Berhane Tesfay and Kenya's Joyce Chepkemoi Tele emerged victorious in the Tata Mumbai Marathon on Sunday, showcasing impressive performances in the men's and women's elite categories.

At the age of 38, Tesfay crossed the finish line with a time of 2:11:44, claiming his first international full marathon win amid an enthusiastic turnout. His compatriot Merhawi Kesete came second, highlighting Eritrea's strong presence at the event.

Joyce Chepkemoi Tele, winning the elite women's race at 2:24:56, defeated competition from Bahrain's Shitaye Eshete and Ethiopia's Medina Deme Armino. This win marks her second consecutive marathon victory, affirming her dominance in the field.

(With inputs from agencies.)