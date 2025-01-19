Left Menu

Eritrea and Kenya Dominate Tata Mumbai Marathon

In a thrilling Tata Mumbai Marathon, Eritrea's Berhane Tesfay seized the men's title, while Kenya's Joyce Chepkemoi Tele triumphed in the women's race. Tesfay clinched victory in 2:11:44, and Tele finished in 2:24:56. Notably, defending champions from Ethiopia did not make the podium this year.

Updated: 19-01-2025 16:45 IST
Eritrea's Berhane Tesfay and Kenya's Joyce Chepkemoi Tele emerged victorious in the Tata Mumbai Marathon on Sunday, showcasing impressive performances in the men's and women's elite categories.

At the age of 38, Tesfay crossed the finish line with a time of 2:11:44, claiming his first international full marathon win amid an enthusiastic turnout. His compatriot Merhawi Kesete came second, highlighting Eritrea's strong presence at the event.

Joyce Chepkemoi Tele, winning the elite women's race at 2:24:56, defeated competition from Bahrain's Shitaye Eshete and Ethiopia's Medina Deme Armino. This win marks her second consecutive marathon victory, affirming her dominance in the field.

