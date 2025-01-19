Spinners Spin Pakistan to Victory Against West Indies in Multan Test

In a thrilling cricket showdown, Pakistan seized victory against West Indies by 127 runs during the first test match at Multan, as spinners Sajid Khan and Abrar Ahmed delivered remarkable performances. The match, which saw all 40 wickets fall within just 1064 balls, marked the shortest finished men's test in Pakistan.

Jomel Warrican's impressive seven-wicket effort for West Indies wasn't enough to stop Pakistan, who set a target of 251 runs. The second innings challenge proved too steep for the visitors, who couldn't maintain strong partnerships on the spin-heavy pitch. "Batting was hard," admitted Pakistan captain Shan Masood.

With nine wickets in the match, including five in the second innings, Khan earned player-of-the-match honors. West Indies captain Kraigg Braithwaite urged his squad to be bold for the next test starting January 25, stressing the need to show intent while playing on challenging tracks.

(With inputs from agencies.)