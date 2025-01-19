Left Menu

Spinners Spin Pakistan to Victory Against West Indies in Multan Test

Pakistan triumphed over West Indies by 127 runs in the test match at Multan, with Sajid Khan and Abrar Ahmed's spin bowling leading the way. Despite Jomel Warrican's seven wickets for West Indies, they failed to chase a 251 target, as spinners dominated the game on the turning pitch.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-01-2025 16:46 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 16:46 IST
Spinners Spin Pakistan to Victory Against West Indies in Multan Test
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a thrilling cricket showdown, Pakistan seized victory against West Indies by 127 runs during the first test match at Multan, as spinners Sajid Khan and Abrar Ahmed delivered remarkable performances. The match, which saw all 40 wickets fall within just 1064 balls, marked the shortest finished men's test in Pakistan.

Jomel Warrican's impressive seven-wicket effort for West Indies wasn't enough to stop Pakistan, who set a target of 251 runs. The second innings challenge proved too steep for the visitors, who couldn't maintain strong partnerships on the spin-heavy pitch. "Batting was hard," admitted Pakistan captain Shan Masood.

With nine wickets in the match, including five in the second innings, Khan earned player-of-the-match honors. West Indies captain Kraigg Braithwaite urged his squad to be bold for the next test starting January 25, stressing the need to show intent while playing on challenging tracks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

 Global
2
Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

 Australia
3
Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene Case

Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene...

 Global
4
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unequal Roots: Exploring Inequality and Reform in Sub-Saharan Africa

Turkiye’s Circular Economy Shift: A Path to Sustainable Growth and EU Alignment

Revolutionizing Data Collection: Armenia’s First Digital Pre-Census Sampling Frame

Clean Energy Manufacturing: Eastern Europe’s Path to Net-Zero Leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025