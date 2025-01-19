Left Menu

Djokovic Triumphs, Snubs Official Broadcaster in Controversial Victory

Novak Djokovic defeated Jiri Lehecka in straight sets to set up a quarter-final clash with Carlos Alcaraz at the Australian Open. However, controversy arose when Djokovic declined an on-court interview with the Grand Slam's official broadcaster, Channel Nine, due to offensive remarks made by sports journalist Tony Jones.

Djokovic

Novak Djokovic produced a dominant performance against Jiri Lehecka, winning 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(4) to secure a spot in the Australian Open quarter-finals. The Serbian star showed his prowess on the court, overcoming any challenges posed by the Czech 24th seed.

However, the match was overshadowed by controversy as Djokovic chose to snub an interview with the event's official broadcaster, Channel Nine. The decision came after Tony Jones, a sports journalist for the network, allegedly made insulting comments about Djokovic and his fans.

Despite the off-court drama, Djokovic focused on his game and is now looking toward his next challenge, facing Carlos Alcaraz. As Djokovic equalizes Roger Federer's record of 15 quarter-final appearances at Melbourne Park, all eyes remain on the unfolding tournament and its off-court narratives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

