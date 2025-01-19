Djokovic Triumphs, Snubs Official Broadcaster in Controversial Victory

Novak Djokovic produced a dominant performance against Jiri Lehecka, winning 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(4) to secure a spot in the Australian Open quarter-finals. The Serbian star showed his prowess on the court, overcoming any challenges posed by the Czech 24th seed.

However, the match was overshadowed by controversy as Djokovic chose to snub an interview with the event's official broadcaster, Channel Nine. The decision came after Tony Jones, a sports journalist for the network, allegedly made insulting comments about Djokovic and his fans.

Despite the off-court drama, Djokovic focused on his game and is now looking toward his next challenge, facing Carlos Alcaraz. As Djokovic equalizes Roger Federer's record of 15 quarter-final appearances at Melbourne Park, all eyes remain on the unfolding tournament and its off-court narratives.

(With inputs from agencies.)