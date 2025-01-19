Tragedy Strikes: Olympic Shooter's Family in Fatal Accident
Olympic shooter Manu Bhaker's grandmother and maternal uncle tragically died in a road accident when their scooter was hit by a car. The incident occurred in the Charkhi Dadri area. Police are investigating, while the victims' bodies are sent for post-mortem. Efforts continue to locate the car driver.
A tragic road accident claimed the lives of Paris Olympic medallist shooter Manu Bhaker's grandmother and maternal uncle, local police reported on Sunday.
The fatal crash occurred on the Mahendragarh bypass road in the Charkhi Dadri area when a car collided with their scooter. Both victims were declared dead at the scene.
Identified as Savitri Devi, 70, and Yudhveer, 50, the deceased were confirmed by Assistant Sub-Inspector Suresh Kumar. Authorities promptly sent the bodies for post-mortem as they intensify their search for the evasive car driver.
