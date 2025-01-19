Sudarshan Chakra Corps Hosts Inspiring Bhopal Half Marathon

The Sudarshan Chakra Corps orchestrated an invigorating half marathon in Bhopal, stirring enthusiasm amidst the diverse age groups participating. The event, varying in distances, was flagged off by Bhopal dignitaries, including MP's Sports Minister Vishwas Sarang, Major Generals Sharad Kumar Shrivastava, and Sumit Kabthiyal in the presence of MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

Addressing participants, Chief Minister Yadav lauded the Army's valor and steadfastness, emphasizing the pride felt across the nation and beyond. He reiterated the disciplined and principled role discharged by the Indian Army in upholding national interest. The marathon attracted approximately 6500 runners, including students, NCC cadets, and Army veterans.

The competitive spirit culminated with the distribution of medals, certificates, and monetary prizes. Rohit Verma, Harish, and Hukum were top winners in the open category, while Bharti Nain led the women's category. The event underscored community involvement in promoting athleticism and honor for the armed forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)