Djokovic, Sabalenka, and Gauff Triumph Amidst Controversy at Australian Open

Melbourne's tennis courts sizzled as Novak Djokovic secured his place in the Australian Open quarter-finals, setting the stage for an exciting clash with Carlos Alcaraz. The Serbian star also made headlines, choosing to boycott interviews with Channel Nine due to derogatory comments from reporter Tony Jones.

Aryna Sabalenka continues her defense of the title, comfortably defeating Mirra Andreeva. Meanwhile, American star Coco Gauff overcame a challenging start to defeat Belinda Bencic, sustaining her winning momentum. Both champions are strong contenders for further progression in the tournament.

Second seed Alexander Zverev and Carlos Alcaraz moved into the quarter-finals with striking victories. Sabalenka faces Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova next, while Gauff looks to battle Paula Badosa after dramatic performances on Melbourne's heated courts.

