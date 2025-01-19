Left Menu

India's Unstoppable Run: Onward to the Physically Disabled Champions Trophy Final

India's physically disabled cricket team continued their unbeaten streak in the Champions Trophy, defeating Sri Lanka by five wickets. Aamir Hassan excelled with three key wickets. India next faces England in the final, with both captain Vikrant Keni and head coach Rohit Jhalani confident about their team's performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Katunayake | Updated: 19-01-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 20:30 IST
India's Unstoppable Run: Onward to the Physically Disabled Champions Trophy Final
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India's physically disabled cricket team capped off their group stage matches in the Physically Disabled Champions Trophy with a flawless record, triumphing over hosts Sri Lanka by a margin of five wickets on Sunday.

Sri Lanka, batting first, posted a total of 84 for 7 in their 15 overs. Tharindu Thiwanka contributed 28 runs, while Sunny Udugama remained unbeaten with 24 runs. However, India's disciplined bowling, spearheaded by Aamir Hassan's three-wicket haul for only 14 runs, effectively stifled their opponents.

India, tasked with chasing a target of 85, overcame initial setbacks thanks to a steadfast 32 not out from Majid, sealing the win in 12 overs. Reflecting on the performance, captain Vikrant Keni praised the team's readiness for crucial moments, while head coach Rohit Jhalani expressed unwavering confidence in clinching the championship against England.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

 Global
2
Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

 Australia
3
Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene Case

Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene...

 Global
4
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unequal Roots: Exploring Inequality and Reform in Sub-Saharan Africa

Turkiye’s Circular Economy Shift: A Path to Sustainable Growth and EU Alignment

Revolutionizing Data Collection: Armenia’s First Digital Pre-Census Sampling Frame

Clean Energy Manufacturing: Eastern Europe’s Path to Net-Zero Leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025