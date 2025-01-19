India's Unstoppable Run: Onward to the Physically Disabled Champions Trophy Final

India's physically disabled cricket team capped off their group stage matches in the Physically Disabled Champions Trophy with a flawless record, triumphing over hosts Sri Lanka by a margin of five wickets on Sunday.

Sri Lanka, batting first, posted a total of 84 for 7 in their 15 overs. Tharindu Thiwanka contributed 28 runs, while Sunny Udugama remained unbeaten with 24 runs. However, India's disciplined bowling, spearheaded by Aamir Hassan's three-wicket haul for only 14 runs, effectively stifled their opponents.

India, tasked with chasing a target of 85, overcame initial setbacks thanks to a steadfast 32 not out from Majid, sealing the win in 12 overs. Reflecting on the performance, captain Vikrant Keni praised the team's readiness for crucial moments, while head coach Rohit Jhalani expressed unwavering confidence in clinching the championship against England.

(With inputs from agencies.)