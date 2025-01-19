Left Menu

Indian Women's Team Shines at Inaugural Kho Kho World Cup

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates the Indian women's team on their historic win at the first-ever Kho Kho World Cup. The team triumphed with a 78-40 victory against Nepal, casting a spotlight on one of India's oldest traditional sports and inspiring future athletes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 21:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian women's team has achieved a landmark victory by winning the first-ever Kho Kho World Cup. The team's commanding 78-40 win against Nepal was a testament to their exceptional skill and strategy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi commended the team, highlighting how this remarkable win brings renewed attention to Kho Kho, one of India's oldest traditional sports.

Modi expressed hope that this triumph would inspire young athletes across the country to embrace Kho Kho, furthering the sport's legacy and prominence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

