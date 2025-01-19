Cricket Legend Vinod Kambli Celebrates Birthday at Hospital
Vinod Kambli, a former cricketer, celebrated his 53rd birthday at a hospital in Bhiwandi, Thane. Currently admitted for a routine health check-up, he expressed gratitude towards the hospital staff and family. A viral video captures Kambli's emotional speech and dance during the celebration.
Former cricket star Vinod Kambli marked his 53rd birthday with an emotional celebration at a hospital in Bhiwandi, Thane district. The ex-batsman, who is currently admitted for a routine health check-up, was joined by hospital staff and family members for the occasion.
A video capturing the moment shows Kambli expressing heartfelt gratitude towards the staff and his supporters. To mark the special day, he cut a birthday cake and received bouquets, underscoring the warmth surrounding the event.
Kambli, admitted to Aakriti Hospital on December 23, showcased his resilience by dancing to the track "Chak De India." The celebration highlighted his positive spirit amid his recovery journey.
