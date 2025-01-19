Dele Alli's Italian Leap: From The Premier League To Como

Dele Alli, once a shining star in the Premier League, has found a new home in Italy with an 18-month contract at Serie A's Como. This move includes an option for one more year, as confirmed by the Italian club on Sunday.

At 28, the former England international boasts 194 Premier League matches, tallying 51 goals and 34 assists. After a challenging stint at Everton due to injuries, Alli played just 13 matches since his 2022 transfer from Tottenham.

Como manager Cesc Fabregas sees potential in Alli, aiming to revive his on-field prowess. With Alli's experience and leadership, the club is optimistic about the positive influence he could wield on the squad. Como is currently 17th in Serie A and is set to host Udinese on Monday.

(With inputs from agencies.)