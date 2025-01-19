Left Menu

Dele Alli's Italian Leap: From The Premier League To Como

Former Tottenham and Everton midfielder Dele Alli has signed an 18-month deal with Italian Serie A side Como, with potential extension for an additional year. Once a Premier League star, Alli looks to rediscover his form after injuries, backed by Como manager Cesc Fabregas' belief in his potential.

19-01-2025
Dele Alli, once a shining star in the Premier League, has found a new home in Italy with an 18-month contract at Serie A's Como. This move includes an option for one more year, as confirmed by the Italian club on Sunday.

At 28, the former England international boasts 194 Premier League matches, tallying 51 goals and 34 assists. After a challenging stint at Everton due to injuries, Alli played just 13 matches since his 2022 transfer from Tottenham.

Como manager Cesc Fabregas sees potential in Alli, aiming to revive his on-field prowess. With Alli's experience and leadership, the club is optimistic about the positive influence he could wield on the squad. Como is currently 17th in Serie A and is set to host Udinese on Monday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

