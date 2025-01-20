Left Menu

Action-Packed Sports Day: Cricket, Hockey, Football, and Tennis

Monday, January 20 is set for a thrilling day of sports with events like the Under-19 Women's World Cup in cricket, pivotal hockey matches in India, an ISL football clash, and the Australian Open in tennis, delivering excitement to fans worldwide.

Updated: 20-01-2025 09:10 IST
Sports enthusiasts are in for a treat on Monday, January 20, with a diverse lineup of events. Highlighting the day is the Under-19 Women's World Cup taking place in Kuala Lumpur, presenting young cricket talent on an international stage.

Meanwhile, hockey fans can catch the action as the Hockey India League matches unfold in Rourkela, Odisha, alongside the Women's League in Ranchi, emphasizing Indian talent in the sport.

Football aficionados won't be disappointed, as the ISL match preview between Chennayin FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant East Bengal FC in Chennai adds to the excitement, while the Australian Open continues to captivate tennis lovers globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

