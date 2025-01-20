Wankhede Stadium Shines in 50th Anniversary Celebration

The Wankhede Stadium, a landmark in Indian cricket, celebrated its 50th anniversary with a grand event attended by cricketing legends, dignitaries, and fans. The celebrations, organized by the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), underscored the stadium's historical significance, having hosted many memorable matches since its inauguration in 1974.

The gala evening, featuring notable personalities like Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, and Rohit Sharma, honored cricketing greats and support staff. Held under the aegis of MCA, the week-long commemoration included an enthralling evening of performances and tributes to those who contributed to the stadium's legacy.

In a special message, Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, expressed his congratulations to the MCA and fans. Ajinkya Naik, MCA President, emphasized Wankhede's enduring legacy as a pillar of Indian cricket, promising another era of glory. Celebrations included a commemorative book and stamp release, rounding off a memorable golden jubilee.

