Elina Svitolina Shines Light on Ukraine with Victory
Elina Svitolina brought hope to Ukraine with her win over Veronika Kudermetova at the Australian Open, reaching the quarter-finals and continuing her streak against Russian players. Svitolina, motivated by recent events at home, stands firm in her boycott of handshakes with Russian opponents.
Ukrainian tennis star Elina Svitolina feels a personal responsibility to bring 'a little light' to her country amidst ongoing conflict. On Monday, she demonstrated this commitment by defeating Russian Veronika Kudermetova 6-4, 6-1 to advance to the Australian Open quarter-finals.
The 30-year-old showcased resilience against Kudermetova, overcoming a 4-1 deficit in the first set and winning five consecutive games to secure her place in the last eight for the first time since 2017. Kudermetova struggled despite medical intervention as Svitolina broke serve for a commanding lead in the second set.
Svitolina's victory not only boosted her personal confidence but also inspired her nation. The match marked her 100th Grand Slam win, and she continues her unbeaten streak against Russian players since their invasion of Ukraine. The Ukrainian athlete maintains her protest by forgoing handshakes with Russian and Belarusian opponents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Top Tennis Stars Withdraw from Australian Open Over Injuries
Epic Sports Weekend: Highlights from NFL, NBA, Tennis and More
Zheng Qinwen: China's Rising Tennis Star Aiming for Grand Slam Glory
TBCPL 10: A Revolutionary Step in Tennis Ball Cricket
The Never-Ending Season: Tennis Players Seek Balance Amidst a Grueling Calendar