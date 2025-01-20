Lorenzo Sonego's Epic Grand Slam Journey

In a display of seasoned skill, Lorenzo Sonego emerged victorious against 19-year-old qualifier Learner Tien at the Australian Open, marking his first foray into a Grand Slam quarter-final. The unseeded Italian has demonstrated not only a prowess for precision shots but also a knack for engaging audiences with his music.

Sonego previously overcame Brazilian Joao Fonseca and displayed similar tenacity against Tien, despite emotional moments on court. He expressed joy at reaching this milestone but also empathy for his opponent's struggle, as Tien battled both Sonego and his own physical impediments.

The match unfolded under the vibrant atmosphere of John Cain Arena, with Sonego capitalizing on an early break and later recovering from setbacks to secure the win. Now, he prepares for a showdown against either Gael Monfils or Ben Shelton, hoping to extend his impressive run.

(With inputs from agencies.)