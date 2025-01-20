Left Menu

Cricket Meets Politics: Rinku Singh and Priya Saroj's Matrimonial Alliance

Indian cricketer Rinku Singh is set to marry SP MP Priya Saroj. After meaningful talks between their families, both sides agreed to the alliance. The dates for engagement and wedding will be set post Parliament session, ensuring Singh's cricket commitments remain uninterrupted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaunpur | Updated: 20-01-2025 12:56 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 12:56 IST
Rinku Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Indian cricketer Rinku Singh and Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj are heading towards a matrimonial union, as confirmed by their families. The two families held discussions in Aligarh on February 16 and reached an agreement for the marriage of their children.

Their relationship blossomed over a year, and both families have now aligned their consent for the marriage. Priya Saroj, a Lok Sabha member, and Rinku Singh have known each other through a mutual friend's father, who is also involved in cricket.

Plans for the engagement and wedding will be finalized once the Parliament session concludes. Singh's involvement in upcoming cricket series in England and the IPL will be considered during the scheduling of wedding events, ensuring no impact on his professional commitments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

