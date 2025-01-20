Left Menu

Nigeria Stuns with Historic Win Over New Zealand at ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup

Nigeria, debutants in the ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup, achieved a historic victory by narrowly defeating New Zealand by two runs. Despite rain interruptions and low-scoring innings, Nigeria excelled through tight bowling and energetic fielding, showcasing their cricketing growth on the global stage.

In an unexpected turn of events at the ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup, Nigeria's cricket team made history by defeating New Zealand by just two runs. The match, marked by rain interruptions, saw both teams restricted to scores under 70.

Nigeria set a target of 65-6 runs and disrupted New Zealand's chase with a spirited field display. Pacer Lilian Udeh was instrumental, as her precise bowling in the final over thwarted New Zealand, leaving them short of the target.

This victory not only highlights Nigeria's cricket potential but also marks its emergence on the world cricket stage as the first West African nation to achieve such a feat in international cricket.

