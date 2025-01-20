Scotland Rugby Faces Setback: Tuipulotu and Cummings Out

Scotland captain Sione Tuipulotu is out of the Six Nations Championship after suffering a pectoral injury during training last week, announced Scottish Rugby on Monday. Tuipulotu, who stepped in as captain last November, will miss the tournament due to a training injury with Glasgow Warriors.

Tuipulotu is set to undergo surgery this week with a return expected before the season ends, affecting his aspirations to join the British & Irish Lions tour in Australia mid-year. The 27-year-old's absence leaves Rory Darge and Finn Russell as co-captains for Scotland's Six Nations campaign.

Meanwhile, lock Scott Cummings' participation is in doubt after breaking his arm. He was injured during Glasgow Warriors' European Champions Cup match and may also miss the tournament. Despite these setbacks, coach Gregor Townsend will not make any squad additions at this time.

