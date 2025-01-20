A Copa del Rey Showdown: Classic Rivals Clash?

The Copa del Rey quarter-final draw has set the stage for thrilling encounters, including a clash between Real Madrid and local rivals Leganes, while Barcelona heads to Valencia. Atletico Madrid is poised to host Getafe in a Spanish capital derby, with Real Sociedad facing Osasuna.

Fans can look forward to a possible Copa del Rey final between long-time adversaries Real Madrid and Barcelona, a meeting not seen for over ten years. Historically, Real leads the cup final rivalry with 11 victories over Barcelona's seven, last winning 2-1 in 2014.

This season, Barcelona has convincingly defeated Real twice, with a 4-0 LaLiga win and a 5-2 victory in the Spanish Super Cup. Currently, Real tops LaLiga with 46 points, closely followed by Atletico Madrid, with Barcelona trailing by seven points.

(With inputs from agencies.)