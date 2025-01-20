Left Menu

A Copa del Rey Showdown: Classic Rivals Clash?

The Copa del Rey quarter-finals feature exciting match-ups, including Real Madrid facing Leganes and Barcelona traveling to Valencia. A potential final showdown between Real and Barca looms, with their historic rivalry adding to the anticipation. Barcelona's recent victories over Real add extra tension to the competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 20-01-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 18:29 IST
A Copa del Rey Showdown: Classic Rivals Clash?
  • Country:
  • Spain

The Copa del Rey quarter-final draw has set the stage for thrilling encounters, including a clash between Real Madrid and local rivals Leganes, while Barcelona heads to Valencia. Atletico Madrid is poised to host Getafe in a Spanish capital derby, with Real Sociedad facing Osasuna.

Fans can look forward to a possible Copa del Rey final between long-time adversaries Real Madrid and Barcelona, a meeting not seen for over ten years. Historically, Real leads the cup final rivalry with 11 victories over Barcelona's seven, last winning 2-1 in 2014.

This season, Barcelona has convincingly defeated Real twice, with a 4-0 LaLiga win and a 5-2 victory in the Spanish Super Cup. Currently, Real tops LaLiga with 46 points, closely followed by Atletico Madrid, with Barcelona trailing by seven points.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025