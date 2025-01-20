Left Menu

Rishabh Pant's Dynamic Leadership: A Fresh Chapter for Lucknow Super Giants

Indian cricket star Rishabh Pant has been appointed as captain of the Lucknow Super Giants for the upcoming IPL season. Known for his proactive leadership style, Pant emphasizes open communication and player freedom. His recent move from Delhi Capitals follows a record-breaking auction bid of Rs 27 crores.

An electrifying chapter unfolds in the Indian Premier League as Rishabh Pant, the renowned wicketkeeper-batter, takes the helm of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Positioned as captain for the forthcoming IPL season, Pant articulates a leadership vision characterized by proactivity and empowerment, fostering an environment of self-expression on the field.

On a notable episode of 'LSG Special Live' aired via Star Sports, Pant illuminated his captaincy ethos, candidly acknowledging the challenges of navigating a squad replete with senior international names. Concentrating on transparent communication, Pant aims to crystallize a unified team ethos, bolstered by open lines of dialogue with management and players alike.

Significant strides were made at the IPL mega auction in Jeddah, where Pant shattered records by securing a Rs 27 crores bid from LSG. His tenure at Delhi Capitals, spanning since 2016, saw him carving an impressive T20 landscape and culminating in a record-breaking deal, eclipsing even rival bids from franchises like PBKS and reigning IPL figures such as Shreyas Iyer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

