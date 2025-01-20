Sourav Ganguly Backs Virat Kohli Amid Lean Phase

Former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly has weighed in on Virat Kohli's recent challenging form, urging fans not to read too much into it. Ganguly, speaking at a Cricket Association of Bengal event, described Kohli as a 'once-in-a-lifetime cricketer' and hailed him as the greatest white-ball player globally.

Despite Kohli's modest performance after a century in Perth, Ganguly expressed confidence in Kohli's capabilities, expecting him to succeed in upcoming series against England and the Champions Trophy. Ganguly also endorsed India as contenders for the Champions Trophy, highlighting their strong performance in previous World Cups.

Ganguly further commented on Indian captain Rohit Sharma's form, backing him to shine in the Champions Trophy. He also praised fast bowler Mohammed Shami's return to fitness and stressed the importance of staying focused amid external criticism following India's series defeat to Australia.

(With inputs from agencies.)