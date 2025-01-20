Left Menu

JSW Soorma Dominates with Swift Second-Quarter Goals

In a thrilling Hockey India League match, JSW Soorma Hockey Club secured a narrow 2-1 victory against Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers. Prabhjot Singh and Maninder Singh scored for JSW Soorma, while Jugraj Singh's goal served as consolation for the Tigers. Both goals came in the decisive second quarter.

JSW Soorma Hockey Club clinched a hard-fought 2-1 victory against Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers during their Monday clash in the Hockey India League.

Displaying strategic prowess, JSW Soorma capitalized on opportunities in the second quarter, with Prabhjot Singh converting a deflection into an opening goal and Maninder Singh enhancing the lead from a penalty corner.

Although Jugraj Singh narrowed the gap for the Tigers in the 39th minute, his efforts were insufficient to overturn JSW Soorma's advantage.

