Petra Vlhova's Road to Recovery: Eyes on Winter Olympics 2026

Olympic slalom champion Petra Vlhova will miss the upcoming World Championships in Austria due to a knee injury. Despite being unable to compete, her recovery is progressing well. Vlhova aims to return stronger, setting her sights on the Winter Olympics in Cortina in 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 23:46 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 23:46 IST
Olympic slalom champion Petra Vlhova will not participate in the World Championships scheduled in Austria next month. The Slovak racer is still in recovery following a knee injury sustained a year ago.

Her coach, Mauro Pini, expressed optimism about her progress, despite setbacks in December and January preventing her from competing in Saalbach.

Vlhova, renowned for winning the slalom gold at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, aims for a comeback at the Winter Olympics in Cortina 2026, marking a new chapter in her illustrious skiing career.

(With inputs from agencies.)

