Petra Vlhova's Road to Recovery: Eyes on Winter Olympics 2026

Olympic slalom champion Petra Vlhova will not participate in the World Championships scheduled in Austria next month. The Slovak racer is still in recovery following a knee injury sustained a year ago.

Her coach, Mauro Pini, expressed optimism about her progress, despite setbacks in December and January preventing her from competing in Saalbach.

Vlhova, renowned for winning the slalom gold at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, aims for a comeback at the Winter Olympics in Cortina 2026, marking a new chapter in her illustrious skiing career.

