Paula Badosa Stuns Gauff to Reach First Grand Slam Semifinal

Paula Badosa delivered a surprising upset over third seed Coco Gauff at the Australian Open quarter-finals on Tuesday. The Spanish player triumphed 7-5, 6-4, reaching her first Grand Slam semifinal at a sun-drenched Rod Laver Arena.

Badosa, the 11th seed, was emotional after her win, marking a career milestone after overcoming previous tough quarter-final challenges. Her performance against Gauff was marked by tactical aggression, seeking out weaknesses in her opponent's game, especially targeting the American's forehand.

Despite a spirited fightback from Gauff, including breaking back in the second set, Badosa maintained her composure and sealed her victory firmly with powerful forehands and deft break points. This victory sets Badosa up for a semifinal clash against either defending champion Aryna Sabalenka or Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

