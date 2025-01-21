Left Menu

Coco Gauff's Resilient Grand Slam Journey: A Story of Learning and Growth

Coco Gauff exited the Australian Open after a defeat by Paula Badosa, ending her impressive 13-match winning streak. Despite the loss, Gauff remains positive, focusing on improvements and solutions. She has made adjustments post-U.S. Open, including coaching changes and grip modifications, aiming to enhance her game.

Updated: 21-01-2025 11:24 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 11:24 IST
Coco Gauff ended her run at the Australian Open following a defeat by Paula Badosa on Tuesday, which saw her impressive 13-match winning streak come to a close. Despite the setback, the young American tennis star says she's leaving the tournament with a clear sense of what needs improvement, contrasting her feelings to those after her U.S. Open title defense last year.

World number three Gauff struggled to maintain her usual aggressive play during the quarter-finals, ultimately losing 7-5, 6-4 at Rod Laver Arena. Nevertheless, she maintains a positive outlook, stating her game is on an 'upward trajectory' and that she now plays with solutions. After parting ways with coach Brad Gilbert post-U.S. Open, Gauff brought on Matt Daly to help revamp her technique, including her grip.

Despite 41 unforced errors and six double faults, Gauff identifies her serve as an area for further refinement. She remains determined to leave Melbourne with confidence, emphasizing that while the defeat is disappointing, it hasn't crushed her spirit.

