Left Menu

James Vince Criticizes ECB's NOC Policy, Favors T20 Leagues

James Vince, a prominent England cricketer, voices concerns over the England and Wales Cricket Board's new No-Objection Certificates (NOCs) policy. He argues that the policy favors T20 leagues, especially the IPL, over first-class cricket. Vince has chosen to focus on T20 leagues, despite ECB's stance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 21-01-2025 12:24 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 12:24 IST
James Vince Criticizes ECB's NOC Policy, Favors T20 Leagues
James Vince
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

England cricketer James Vince has strongly criticized the England and Wales Cricket Board's (ECB) recent policy changes regarding No-Objection Certificates (NOCs), claiming it pushes players towards T20 leagues over traditional first-class cricket.

The ECB announced in November 2024 that it would restrict issuing NOCs for all-format players to compete in the Pakistan Super League due to scheduling conflicts with the County Championship. However, Vince opted to join Karachi Kings in the PSL despite the ECB's stance.

Vince argues that the policy seems to favor the Indian Premier League, as it limits players' opportunities in other T20 leagues. The decision, he claims, is influenced by relationships among cricket boards and does not align with players' interests or career priorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025