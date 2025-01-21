James Vince Criticizes ECB's NOC Policy, Favors T20 Leagues

England cricketer James Vince has strongly criticized the England and Wales Cricket Board's (ECB) recent policy changes regarding No-Objection Certificates (NOCs), claiming it pushes players towards T20 leagues over traditional first-class cricket.

The ECB announced in November 2024 that it would restrict issuing NOCs for all-format players to compete in the Pakistan Super League due to scheduling conflicts with the County Championship. However, Vince opted to join Karachi Kings in the PSL despite the ECB's stance.

Vince argues that the policy seems to favor the Indian Premier League, as it limits players' opportunities in other T20 leagues. The decision, he claims, is influenced by relationships among cricket boards and does not align with players' interests or career priorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)