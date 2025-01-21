Goran Ivanisevic Parts Ways with Rybakina

Goran Ivanisevic has concluded his brief coaching role with former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina after a fourth-round departure at the Australian Open.

Rybakina, who brought Ivanisevic on board for the 2025 season post-split with longtime coach Stefano Vukov, finds herself reevaluating her coaching setup.

The situation unfolds amid Vukov's ongoing suspension from WTA events due to alleged code of conduct violations, which he denies. Rybakina's coaching future remains uncertain after her recent defeat.

(With inputs from agencies.)