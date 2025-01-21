Goran Ivanisevic Parts Ways with Rybakina
Goran Ivanisevic has ended his brief coaching tenure with Elena Rybakina following her exit from the Australian Open's fourth round. Rybakina had hired Ivanisevic for the 2025 season after parting ways with Stefano Vukov. The coaching arrangement's future is now uncertain.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 13:02 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 13:02 IST
Goran Ivanisevic has concluded his brief coaching role with former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina after a fourth-round departure at the Australian Open.
Rybakina, who brought Ivanisevic on board for the 2025 season post-split with longtime coach Stefano Vukov, finds herself reevaluating her coaching setup.
The situation unfolds amid Vukov's ongoing suspension from WTA events due to alleged code of conduct violations, which he denies. Rybakina's coaching future remains uncertain after her recent defeat.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Zheng Qinwen: China's Rising Tennis Star Aiming for Grand Slam Glory
Carlos Alcaraz: On the Brink of Tennis Immortality
The Need for a Tennis Commissioner Amid Doping Debates
TBCPL 10: A Revolutionary Step in Tennis Ball Cricket
The Never-Ending Season: Tennis Players Seek Balance Amidst a Grueling Calendar