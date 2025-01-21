Left Menu

Goran Ivanisevic Parts Ways with Rybakina

Goran Ivanisevic has ended his brief coaching tenure with Elena Rybakina following her exit from the Australian Open's fourth round. Rybakina had hired Ivanisevic for the 2025 season after parting ways with Stefano Vukov. The coaching arrangement's future is now uncertain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 13:02 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 13:02 IST
Goran Ivanisevic Parts Ways with Rybakina

Goran Ivanisevic has concluded his brief coaching role with former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina after a fourth-round departure at the Australian Open.

Rybakina, who brought Ivanisevic on board for the 2025 season post-split with longtime coach Stefano Vukov, finds herself reevaluating her coaching setup.

The situation unfolds amid Vukov's ongoing suspension from WTA events due to alleged code of conduct violations, which he denies. Rybakina's coaching future remains uncertain after her recent defeat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025