England's Preparation Pitch: Buttler Builds Bonds Ahead of Champions Trophy

England captain Jos Buttler expresses confidence ahead of the T20I series against India, viewing it as a preparation for the upcoming Champions Trophy. Buttler hopes to foster a strong relationship with new head coach Brendon McCullum and highlights the team's full-strength squad and young talent Jacob Bethell.

Updated: 21-01-2025 15:02 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 15:02 IST
England's Preparation Pitch: Buttler Builds Bonds Ahead of Champions Trophy
England's cricket captain Jos Buttler is optimistic about the upcoming T20I series against India, asserting that it won't interfere with preparations for the Champions Trophy. With only three ODIs scheduled against India before the tournament, Buttler is enthusiastic about the games and new coach Brendon McCullum's involvement.

Buttler is eager to establish a strong working relationship with McCullum, who replaced Matthew Mott as the limited-overs coach. He notes that several squad members have previously collaborated with McCullum on the Test team, and he looks forward to extending this cooperation to the white-ball format.

The English team boasts a full-strength lineup, including Jofra Archer and Mark Wood leading the pace attack. Buttler praised the depth in their bowling options and highlighted promising young talent like Jacob Bethell, whom he believes is well-prepared for the challenges of international cricket.

