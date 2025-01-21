Djokovic Edges Closer to Record at Australian Open

In an electrifying display at the Australian Open, Novak Djokovic advanced to his 50th Grand Slam semi-final after a victory over Carlos Alcaraz. The 37-year-old Serbian, who is chasing an unprecedented 25th Grand Slam title, is set to face Germany's Alexander Zverev in the semi-finals.

The day also saw top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka secure her place in the semi-finals by overcoming Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. Meanwhile, Spain's Paula Badosa pulled off a stunning upset against Coco Gauff to reach her first major semi-final.

On the men's side, Alexander Zverev continues to impress, having defeated Tommy Paul in a tense quarter-final match. Zverev is now poised to challenge Djokovic in a much-anticipated semi-final clash.

