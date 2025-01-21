Left Menu

Djokovic Edges Closer to Record at Australian Open

Novak Djokovic secured his 50th Grand Slam semi-final appearance at the Australian Open by defeating Carlos Alcaraz. Djokovic, aiming for a 25th major title, will face Alexander Zverev in the semi-finals. Other highlights include Aryna Sabalenka, Paula Badosa, and Alexander Zverev advancing to the next round.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 21-01-2025 20:31 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 20:31 IST
In an electrifying display at the Australian Open, Novak Djokovic advanced to his 50th Grand Slam semi-final after a victory over Carlos Alcaraz. The 37-year-old Serbian, who is chasing an unprecedented 25th Grand Slam title, is set to face Germany's Alexander Zverev in the semi-finals.

The day also saw top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka secure her place in the semi-finals by overcoming Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. Meanwhile, Spain's Paula Badosa pulled off a stunning upset against Coco Gauff to reach her first major semi-final.

On the men's side, Alexander Zverev continues to impress, having defeated Tommy Paul in a tense quarter-final match. Zverev is now poised to challenge Djokovic in a much-anticipated semi-final clash.

