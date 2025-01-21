Djokovic Edges Closer to Record at Australian Open
Novak Djokovic secured his 50th Grand Slam semi-final appearance at the Australian Open by defeating Carlos Alcaraz. Djokovic, aiming for a 25th major title, will face Alexander Zverev in the semi-finals. Other highlights include Aryna Sabalenka, Paula Badosa, and Alexander Zverev advancing to the next round.
- Country:
- Australia
In an electrifying display at the Australian Open, Novak Djokovic advanced to his 50th Grand Slam semi-final after a victory over Carlos Alcaraz. The 37-year-old Serbian, who is chasing an unprecedented 25th Grand Slam title, is set to face Germany's Alexander Zverev in the semi-finals.
The day also saw top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka secure her place in the semi-finals by overcoming Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. Meanwhile, Spain's Paula Badosa pulled off a stunning upset against Coco Gauff to reach her first major semi-final.
On the men's side, Alexander Zverev continues to impress, having defeated Tommy Paul in a tense quarter-final match. Zverev is now poised to challenge Djokovic in a much-anticipated semi-final clash.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Djokovic
- Australian Open
- Zverev
- Grand Slam
- semi-final
- Alcaraz
- Sabalenka
- Badosa
- Gauff
- Murray
ALSO READ
Aryna Sabalenka: A Champion's Journey to Australian Open Glory
Showdown at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium: Liverpool Prepares for Semi-final Clash
Carlos Alcaraz: On the Brink of Tennis Immortality
Sports World Shakes Up: Dodgers Trade, Sabalenka's Pursuit, and NFL Moves
Barcelona Faces Semi-Final Challenge: Legal Hurdles Stir Team Spirit